Sergeant Sally praised for life-saving coffee shop heroics

A quick-thinking police officer who helped to save a man’s life when he collapsed in a Westminster coffee shop has been praised for her lightning fast reactions.

Sergeant Sally Longhurst performed CPR on the man after he suffered a suspected heart attack at Café Nero in Lancaster Place.

The clever cop kept the man alive while ambulance crews rushed to the scene on Sunday (January 15).

She continued chest compressions as medics arrived at the café and took over the treatment.

The man, who was in his 40s, regained consciousness after 30 minutes and is now recovering in a south London hospital.

Senior police chiefs today praised Sergeant Longhurst, who had been on her break when she sprung into action.

Chief Inspector Stephen Manger, from the Westminster police team, said: “The London Ambulance Service team and responders were impressed with the initial response of the police officers and medic, and their continued assistance throughout the treatment.

“They stated that due to their early actions a life had been saved.”

Sergeant Longhurst usually works with the police team in Newham but had been on patrol in Westminster at the time.

The man was taken ill at around 2pm as he waited to be served and his condition steadily worsened.

He is expected to make a full recovery.