Teen driver who hit three cars fleeing cops given two-year ban

A teenager who crashed into three vehicles while trying to escape police has been banned from driving for two years.

Stanley Visser, 18, of Keightley Drive, Eltham, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday January 5 to dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to stop for police and driving while using a mobile phone.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years and will after this time need to pass an extended test to get a licence.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £85 victim surcharge.

He was also given a community order to remain at his home address between the hours of 9pm and 6am for three months.

Officers on patrol in Oakley Drive, Eltham signalled for Visser to pull over after spotting him holding a mobile to his ear on Monday November 21.

However, Visser accelerated and hit the rear of the police vehicle before continuing to accelerate around the corner into Beaverbank Road where he hit an oncoming car and a parked vehicle. He was later arrested at an address in Keightley Drive.