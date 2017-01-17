Should a 100-year-old Plumstead girls school now accept boys to meet need for places?

A HEADTEACHER is urging people to give views on proposals for a 100 year old girls secondary to start offering places to boys.

Plumstead Manor School has been asked by Greenwich council to consider changing its status to become a mixed school for both girls and boys. The Department for Education has given the go ahead for a new girls’ free school to open up in Thamesmead from September 2018 which will bring the total number of girls’ schools in the borough to four. More school places generally are needed across the borough due to the significant rise in the population.

Douglas Greig, the head teacher of the school, said: “Together we have to consider this important question. Plumstead Manor is committed to serving the local community. We are being asked to consider an important decision, so that we can secure the future of a secondary school in the Plumstead area, and can continue providing a high quality education to the young people of Greenwich. I would urge members of the community to get involved in this consultation, to find out more information, and to have their say in what is a very important decision. That is the only way we can make sure we achieve the best outcome for the future education of young people across the Royal Borough of Greenwich.”

The school in Old Mill Road currently provides a secondary education for 1500 pupils and there has been a girls school on the site since 1913. This year in fact represents the 50th Year of the school being known as Plumstead Manor. It has always prided itself on teaching children from diverse backgrounds aiming to blend academic excellence with personalised support. Its ethos is based around four key values of success and harmony, excellence and justice.

The consultation on the major change of the school to take on a mixed intake is currently in an informal stage which is to close on Friday February 10. This is to be followed by a formal statutory consultation and pupils, parents, staff and members of the community will be able to have their say at both stages.

Meetings have already taken place at the school, and a further meeting is planned at the school for Tuesday January 31 at 7pm which everyone is welcome to attend.