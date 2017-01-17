Youth services ‘slashed by £22m in last five years’

Investing in London’s underfunded youth services could help to tackle knife crime and keep kids away from gangs, according to a new report.

Official figures revealed that the spending squeeze has led to youth budgets being slashed by more than £22 million across the capital over the last five years.

London has lost 30 youth centres and the equivalent of almost 300 full-time youth workers under the cuts.

The data was uncovered by the Green Party London Assembly Member Sian Berry following freedom of information requests to local councils.

She said London’s youth services had been put “on the chopping block” as a result of budget cuts enforced by central government.

“The impact of these cuts could be devastating,” she said.

“Good quality youth services help prevent young people from falling into crime and also make them less vulnerable to the exploitation of groups like gangs.”

Ms Berry’s report revealed that the average London council had reduced its youth services budget by around a third since 2011.

At least 12,700 youth centre places have been lost in this time, she said, while the number of youth workers has been reduced by an average of nearly 40 per cent.

Half of the 10 London councils that provided information about their future budgets said they were also planning to make further cuts over the next 12 months.

Ms Berry urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to take further steps to help councils keep youth services open in a bid to control crime.

“The Mayor does fund some initiatives targeted at knife and gang crime but many of these also depend on general youth services being available once young people decide to make changes to their lives,” she added.

“The Mayor should be helping councils as part of his Police and Crime Plan. Saving youth centres and youth workers would genuinely help to improve young people’s lives and achieve his goal of real crime prevention.”

Mr Khan is expected to face questions on the Police and Crime Plan at a City Hall meeting tomorrow.

The Mayor’s office has been contacted for comment.