Police cuts will put Londoners’ safety at risk, says Mayor

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that further cuts to police budgets would pose a serious risk to safety on the streets.

He said it would be “near impossible” to maintain the number of Met officers in London if the Government reduces funding.

Ministers are considering plans to change the way the police budget is divided between forces across the country.

But Mr Khan warned that the shake-up could lead to hundreds of millions of pounds being culled from the Met’s budget.

London’s police force has lost 2,800 staff – including hundreds of police community support officers – since the squeeze on spending began in 2010.

The Mayor said the Met faced an “extremely challenging” financial situation and suggested that a reduction in police numbers would be “inevitable” if further cuts were enforced.

“Keeping Londoners safe is my first priority as Mayor. That means keeping police officer numbers as high as possible, especially in the wake of recent horrific attacks in Berlin and Istanbul,” he said.

“But in the face of continued pressure on the police budget, exacerbated and deepened by central government, this is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Ministers are expected to make a decision on whether to press forward with the new nationwide funding formula in March.

Last time the plans were considered, in 2015, the Met was earmarked to lose between £184 million and £700 million a year.

Mr Khan said he had taken all steps possible to protect police numbers, including raising council tax by eight pence per week from April.

But he warned: “If the Government subjects London’s police service to any further cuts, it will become near impossible to maintain the number of police on our streets.

“My message to the Government today is clear: Londoners’ safety will be put at risk if police funding is cut any further, and ministers must listen to our concerns.”

The Met has sold off 120 buildings, reduced its number of managers and cut officer perks, such as free travel, housing and cars, over the last six years.

It has already slashed £600 million from its budget since 2010 and may have to find further efficiencies in the years to come.

A spokesman for the Home Office rejected claims that the Met was under-funded and suggested there was “considerable scope” to cut down on wasteful spending.

He added: “It is vital our police forces are fit to face the challenges of tomorrow and this government is giving policing the tools to achieve this.”