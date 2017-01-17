Tickets for Hamilton on resale sites for up to £2,500 despite measures to tame the touts

Tickets for the most hotly anticipated new musical to hit the West End for years went on sale this week and theatre fans were quick to snap them up, writes Nicky Sweetland.

100,000 musical theatre devotees registered for priority booking for Hamilton, the musical phenomenon, which has taken Broadway and the world by storm.

In a bid to stave off ticket touts, the producers introduced a paperless ticketing service, which requires ticket holders to go to the theatre with a confirmation email, the bank card used for the booking and photo ID before they are given access to the show.

Theatre impresario, Cameron Mackintosh, who is producing the UK run of the show, said he hoped paperless ticketing would help “combat the gouging of the public with hugely inflated ticket prices by third-party profiteers”.

Despite the measures, less than two hours after the tickets for the London run went on early sale, some seats for the production were listed on resale sites for up to £2,500 each.

Written by Lin Manuel Miranda, who has been described by many as the Rogers and Hammerstein of his generation, Hamilton is about the life of an American Founding Father and inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

The show won 11 Tony Awards and has changed the face of Broadway musicals. Michelle Obama called the show “the best art I have ever seen in my life”. Its hip-hop style music infused with traditional musical theatre themes has been credited with introducing a whole new generation to the theatre.

Miranda’s other hit musical In the Heights has recently closed at the Kings Cross Theatre and fans of the theatrical overlord were treated to a visit form its creator at the final performance. The composer and lyricist is about to star in a film sequel of Mary Poppins and has provided music for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens as well as for the new Disney animated movie Moana. He is expected to reprise his role as Hamilton for some of the British performances.

In a statement, Miranda said: “The support Hamilton has received from our British fans has been incredible – I have been reminded of their love, which is just as our King George would want it to be! I’m thrilled the show will be shared with UK audiences starting in the fall of 2017 at the beautiful Victoria Palace Theatre.”

Tickets for the musical phenomenon will go on general release on the 30th January, but with top price tickets a whopping £200 a piece, you had better get saving. As with the Broadway production however, there will be a limited number of tickets available on a daily lottery at a cost of £20 for those on a more modest income.

Previews will begin on 21 November 2017 and the production will officially open on 7th December.