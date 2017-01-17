Crystal Palace may do transfer deals for targets based on video analysis – not seeing them loads live

Sam Allardyce has admitted that Crystal Palace might make signings based off video analysis and not exhaustive scouting in this transfer window.

The Eagles chief admitted yesterday that the prices for domestic targets were driving the Premier League strugglers to look overseas.

“The risk depends on how much video you watch, how much info you get,” he said. “At Sunderland we only watched one of the four players we signed in real life. All the rest were looked at by video by sectioning down the individual strength and weaknesses of the player and looking a them for that specific position. The technology is exceptionally good now.

“You don’t have to sit for hours and hours watching a full game, you can pick up on what players do and don’t do ever so quickly. Then you might watch the whole game a player plays in two or three times – drink lots of coffee – and then make a decision.

“We’ve researched a lot of players – and some of the players don’t want to come, some of the players don’t want to fight, some are too expensive. So you move onto the next level and all of a sudden other players come along and you are told they are available and then you have a look at them and think “that’s not so bad, he could do this job for me”. So

you try and do that negotiation. And in my experience, later down the line some of them actually get cheaper. Some of them won’t.

“So it’s a real difficult window to work in. We spend a lot of time watching games now. When all the boys have gone home, we will spend much of our time here looking at other players from Europe that we have been told are available. We will have a look at that and get the data from them and decide whether to go for them.”