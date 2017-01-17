“We are in crisis mode” – Sam Allardyce on the scary challenge facing him at Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce has admitted the fear of a first Premier League relegation on his managerial CV is an extra driving force as he tries to claw Crystal Palace away from the dropzone.

The Eagles are in FA Cup action tonight in a third round replay against Bolton before hosting Everton on Saturday – with every point vital as they look to climb up the table.

Does it scare you, the situation Palace are in?

“It always scares you when you first come in. I am scared that we won’t succeed, yes. Definitely. Because the last thing I want is to say I’ve come here and say I’ve not been able to save Crystal Palace with a track record which has never had that blemish on it since I’ve been in the Premier League. I don’t want that.

“Believe you me, it’s a hard task to take on, but I’m willing to go on at it and use all my experience I have gained in the past to say to the players ‘look, I’ve been here before, this is what we need to do, if you listen to it and you put it in place as quickly as you possibly can, it will help you’.

“I am saying it will give them a better chance. I am good at doing that because on my track record I’ve proven that. There are so many elements that make life difficult for you.

“At the moment, the price of players. At the moment, too many injuries. At the moment, the African Nations Cup. So, if I would have had Bakary Sako and Wilfried Zaha in this team, I am convinced we would have had at least one win so far and maybe more.

“But that’s not been the case and we need to wait patiently until they do come back. Hopefully they do come back and make an impact on the team and then the others players who come along, like Jeffrey Schlupp, will make another impact and make us better.”

On the fear factor

“I think when you go to any new club the fear is as great as when you first start out, when you get your first manager’s job, sit behind the desk and think: ‘Shit, it’s my responsibility now. Making this team work or making this team successful.’ You lose lots and lots of sleep, make lots and lots of notes, and as time goes by you think: ‘Why did I do all that?’ Well, that was your learning proccess, making mistakes and learning by them and not making them again. That was the only way you survived as a manager in the end.

“So I’m not fearful of losing my job, it’s the fear of not wanting to blemish my record and helping Crystal Palace get out of trouble when it’s stayed in the Premier League so long recently. When a small club like this has grown like it has over the last few years. It got to the FACup final last year and should have won it, should have seen it out in my opinion. When you see what has happened at the club since it went into administration, you have got to give everybody credit. But what we have to do at this moment is see ourselves through this crisis. Let’s face it, we are in crisis mode. We’ve got 16 points from 21 games and we won’t feel comfortable until we’ve got the same number of points as

games.”

Do players feel fear?

“Yes, in their terms I think they feel anxiety but you’ve got to use that in a positive manner. The fear of losing your position in the Premier League should be enough to make you fight that bit more. Have more belief that we’re going to get out of this problem and we’re all going to fight together to get out of it.

“Some players maybe can handle it better than others and that’s for me to decide and see whether the pressure is going to be too much for them. You take them out of the firing line for a bit then maybe put them back in later on. That all comes from analysing the players on a daily basis, talking to them, looking at what they do on the field and the training ground. What you see, analysis after, sitting with the staff and making the right decisions and conclusions. It takes hours and hours, not 5 or 10 minutes, which may bore all the staff to death and they don’t get home until eight o’clock at night when they want to

get away by three because of the traffic.”

Did you feel you came back to management too soon?

“I didn’t have to jump at the chance to come back because I hadn’t been out of work that long. The Premier League is an addiction and when you’re working with young people, even in a difficult period like we are in, it keeps you young. when you see them on the field, running around, kicking a ball its one of those feelings you loved when you were a player. And one of the nearest things you can get to that is being a manger and trying to get them to explore all their talents on the field. Obviously you’ve got to try and guide them – at the moment to get them out of this difficult situation – but also to as many victories as you can.

“So it’s a tough job today with all the stuff that goes around it, we get sacked left, right and centre every two minutes now. For me it’s all about handling the players and knowing

how to do the job between the four walls. That’s the excitement about it. All the other things on the outside isn’t important because everyone has an opinion because it is such a great brand now. It keeps everyone in the job. There wasn’t a part of me that said should I or shouldn’t I go back? The part of me says I want to go back because I like the job.”