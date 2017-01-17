Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba talks to us about the live tour

After triumphantly lifting the Glitterball Trophy as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing late last year, BBC Sport presenter Ore Oduba has got the bug for ballroom and is about to embark on the live UK tour, which will visit London next month, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The 31 year old Broadcaster is astonished that alongside his partner, World Show Dance champion Joanne Clifton, he won the coveted title and said: “I was that shocked. I didn’t think, for a second of the whole series we could win. It wasn’t why I’d signed up to do the show and even after all of it, the intention was just to have an amazing time. “

“By the end of the final I was just beaming because I’d had one of the best experiences of my life.”

Oduba grew up in Wimborne, Dorset and had virtually no dancing experience before the challenge of taking part in the Saturday night hit television programme. He laughs and tells me, “I think there’s a club in Bournemouth called Elements and I spent a few nights in there, but otherwise my experience of dancing was slim to naught and only in freestyle.”

“I danced at my wedding but none of the shapes had any sort of mirroring of Latin and ballroom. I wouldn’t have wanted to embarrass myself on the Strictly dance floor with any of that. I didn’t have any experience, so for me doing Strictly was the opportunity to learn to dance from the best in the world.”

Joanne Clifton is currently starring in the tour of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie and so Ore will dance with her sister-in-law Karen Clifton for the stage spectacular.

“I’m just so lucky to have gone from having one incredible woman as my dance partner to another. It’s a cliché to say, but I felt like I was part of the family from day one.”

Ore said, “It’s been a seamless transition from one Clifton to another. Karen is similarly just so clever, a truly inspirational dancer and I’m loving now being in her arms. Of course I miss Jo, like you would with any friend, but I want her to be happy and I know she is so happy doing musical theatre. She’s a star and she’s going to fly.”

The tour will also feature the other two finalists from the 2016 series, Louise Redknapp and Danny Mac as well as Daisy Lowe, Lesley Joseph and former chancellor Ed Balls, who will be grooving along to Gangnam Style once again.

The troop of acclaimed professional dancers will also join the cast for the festival of dance, which will be judged and commented on by Anita Rani, Karen Hardy, the show’s producer Craig Revel Horwood and the now retired head judge Len Goodman.

There promises to be some spectacular group numbers as well as dances, which will be very familiar to fans of the television show and Ore tells me, “We are doing numbers that the audiences will have seen before.”

“There are a couple of changes, but I’ll keep the surprise. We are doing numbers that I love doing and I can’t wait to do them again and I can’t wait to show people on an even bigger stage.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will culminate in performances on 9th and 10th Februray at the SSE Arena Wembley and the 11th and 12th February at The O2.