Jamali Maddix comes home to roost at the Soho Theatre

Comedian Jamali Maddix will bring his critically acclaimed unflinchingly funny debut hour Chickens Come Home To Roost to the Soho Theatre next month following a sold out run in Edinburgh.

The creator of his own Viceland show Hate Thy Neighbour -is an exciting new talent that over the last 18 months has cemented his path to worldwide success. The young comedian, whose many fans include Spike Jonze, takes a dark, frank and honest look at life through the eyes of a self-confessed miscreant, whose upbringing, friends and family have given him a distinctly considered and shrewd outlook on issues of race, economics and the law.

In a show based on personal choices and the salvation of a past life, Jamali is now trying to deviate away from his trouble-making days to become something akin to vaguely respectable as he considers his current lifestyle against those of his peers, and how different opportunities and choices can lead to extremely different outcomes. His natural confidence and charm allow him to tread gracefully across more sensitive topics leaving many of his contemporaries behind.

Jamali has also appeared on some of the most popular TV panel shows including Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats and The John Bishop Show as well as being one of the faces for the Viceland TV channel with his own series Hate Thy Neighbour. Other TV credits include Alan Davies As Yet Untitled (BBC), Safe Word (ITV2) and Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central).

Within his first two years of performing, Jamali won the Comedy Café New Act of the Year Competition and the Chortle Student Comedy Award and at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe joined a long list of comedy stars as part of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve. Since then he has supported Jim Jefferies at London’s Hyde Park and has performed at many of the UK’s biggest festivals that include Bestival, Altitude, Camp Bestival and Latitude.

Jamali Maddix will be at the Soho Theatre from 27th February until 4th March.