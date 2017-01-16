Cocktail tribute to George Michael raises £400 for Mind

A TRIBUTE to George Michael at a cocktail bar raised £400 for a charity which supports those with mental health issues.

Debika Cutts, who has been a fan of the pop superstar who passed away at Christmas since she was nine, organised the event in aid of Mind at Little Nan’s Bar in Deptford. The tribute at the intimate venue on Thursday January 12 saw around 55 people dancing to George Michael’s hits from Wham! to his solo songs.

Little Nan’s, famed for creating a retro living room ambience, which has recently moved to a railway arch at Deptford Market Yard in Deptford High Street donated £1 from each cocktail sold.

Debika’s husband David Cutts from DPC Print and Photo in Royal Hill Greenwich created George Michael masks for the revellers to wear in addition to the pictures and memorabilia which decorated the venue.

Debika, a mum-of-three from Charlton told The Mercury: “I have been a fan of George Michael since I was nine and wanted to remember him by celebrating his music which I love. Going to his house to lay flowers is not for me – particularly as he loved his privacy and wanted to be left alone. I have been a fan since I was nine and I even arranged to get married on his birthday. I have been to a lot of his concerts including one a Wembley just 10 days before the birth of my twins. George Michael gave to a lot of charities but we decided to support Mind because of his known struggles with depression.”

The 41-year-old who is a development manager for University College of London’s £600m fund raising campaign for a medical research centre, said: “The venue and owner Tristan Scutt were just brilliant. The cocktail bar is absolutely great – really intimate and homely and it was a bit like dancing in someone’s living room. There was also a brilliant atmosphere – there is such a strong community spirit in South East London – I really felt people got behind it all.”