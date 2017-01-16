Monday, January 16, 2017
Attacker made homophobic remarks before robbing woman

Detectives in Lambeth Borough are appealing for witnesses and information following the robbery of a woman in Denmark Hill.

The incident happened at some point between 10:15pm hrs and 11.15pm on Friday, December 30,  2016 on Denmark Hill, SE5.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was approached by a group outside the Nandos restaurant. One of the group, a woman, made homophobic remarks to the victim before grabbing her around the neck and forcing the victim to hand over her belongings. The suspect then threatened the victim and then fled the scene.

Detectives from Lambeth Community Safety Unit are appealing for anyone who was in or around the area and may have seen the incident, or the suspects fleeing the scene, to contact police.

Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact police in Lambeth via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

On January 6, a woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery. She has been released on bail until late February pending further enquiries.

