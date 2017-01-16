Monday, January 16, 2017
Palace boss Allardyce makes no comment when asked if he would have sold Dwight Gayle to Newcastle

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle sits on the ground during the EFL Cup, Quarter Final match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has refused to comment on whether he would have cashed in on Dwight Gayle in the summer.

The Eagles sold the frontman to Newcastle United and he has already hit 20 goals – the first to achieve the feat on Tyneside since Alan Shearer in 2004.

When asked if he would have let Gayle move on in the summer, Allardyce said: “That’s not for me to say. I’ve never worked with Dwight so I can’t tell you.

“Goals in Championship doesn’t relate to goals in the Premier League for some players. I saw Abel Hernandez score 20-odd goals to get Hull up last year and he’s struggled badly this term. Some do make the transition, some don’t. I don’t know what would have been the case with Dwight.”

Palace have been linked with Middlesbrough’s Stewart Downing, who played under Allardyce at West Ham United.

“I had a great time with him at West Ham,” said the Eagles chief. “I don’t know whether he would want to leave his home town Middlesbrough because he took that move so he could go back to his old roots which is where he wants to spend the rest of his life. So I don’t know if he is available or not.”

