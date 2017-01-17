Millwall boss Harris: We got break with Charlton goal not standing but we could have scored on numerous occasions

Neil Harris has admitted that Millwall got the rub of the green on one big refereeing decision on Saturday – but felt Charlton were lucky not to concede on a number of occasions.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson started his post-match press conference after Saturday’s 0-0 draw by showing camera footage of Patrick Bauer’s disallowed goal. It showed there was no contact from the German as keeper Jordan Archer went to kick clear.

But referee Keith Stroud struck off the centre-back’s finish for a foul on the Lions number one.

“Having seen it now I still need clarity to what contact there was,” said Harris. “It’s a marginal call – a 50-50 one.

“I said at the time that if I was Karl I’d probably want the goal to stand but if Karl was me he’d say it was a foul. It went our way.

“What it didn’t change is that there wasn’t a lot in the game between two sides who didn’t play with a lot of quality in a competitive derby where both teams had a right good go.

“We had the best chances. Having reflected on the game and watched it back, I’m disappointed we didn’t score four or five.

“The game was even box-to-box but within the boxes we created numerous chances. It was a really strong Millwall away performance. We just lacked that clinical edge in front of goal. That’s where my centre-forwards and centre-backs were slightly disappointed afterwards that one of them was not the matchwinner.”

Millwall made it three clean sheets in their last five matches in all competitions.

“We’ve got better defensively,” said Harris. “That’s not just the backline – that’s the team working well as a unit. It helps having a settled side.”

As Millwall’s players and staff walked off the pitch they appeared to be abused by a home fan stood to the side of the tunnel entrance.

Harris stopped and exchanged words, with members of Charlton’s staff guiding him away. But when asked by the South London Press about the incident, the Lions chief replied: “No comment.”

Jorge Teixeira’s dismissal late on saw the Portuguese lose his cool after an afternoon of being riled by Millwall striker Steve Morison.

“The two of them had an excellent battle,” said Harris. “It was a real old-fashioned centre-forward and centre-half in combat. The both gave as good as they got.

“Jorge will be a bit disappointed he reacted when he did. It was a fair battle and for it to end like that is a shame.”