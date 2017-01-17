Charlton’s Jorge Teixeira an “absolute gent” – but fine still heading his way for red card against Millwall

Jorge Teixeira will be fined for his sending off in Saturday’s derby stalemate – even though Charlton boss Karl Robinson described the centre-back as “an absolute gentleman”.

The Portuguese defender had a running battle with Millwall frontman Steve Morison during the 0-0 draw at The Den.

His first yellow card was for a push on the Lions striker. And Teixeira was dismissed after the final whistle when he threw the ball at the back of Morison’s head.

The former Standard Liege man will miss this Saturday’s home game against Scunthorpe United. Patrick Bauer also hobbled off at full-time with Harry Lennon (groin) has also been unavailable.

Robinson revealed post-match that he would be hitting Teixeira in the pocket for his red card.

He said: “We’re role-models as professionals in this industry. I don’t think we should be doing silly things when the game is over.

“You’ve got to react in a better way than that. I think he knows that. Jorge is one of the nicest guys I’ve met – he’s an absolute gentleman. That’s completely out of character.

“Something must have been said or something must have happened. I wasn’t playing in the game, so I don’t know. I was on the touchline causing my own problems. Hopefully he learns from that.”

Teixeira, 30, took to Twitter to say sorry for the first sending off of his career since moving to Charlton in January 2016.

His only disciplinary cards this season have come against Millwall, also picking up a caution in the reverse fixture at The Den. The last time he saw red was for FC Zurich in October 2012.

“I want to apologise for my red card at the end of the match – even though my opponent has misbehaved badly towards me and my club, Charlton. There are things that can not be made clear although I acknowledge that I have not had the best attitude.”

Robinson could be left with depleted options for the visit of the Iron.

“Listen, I can moan but I’m the type of person that I’ll work on the positives,” he said.