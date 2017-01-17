Tony Craig: Settled side paying off for Millwall as they enjoy away clean sheet

Millwall kept a first clean sheet on the road since April 2 – and captain Tony Craig reckons a settled side is helping add extra defensive steel.

The Lions have kept back-to-back shutouts for the first time since the start of the 2016-17 campaign when they followed up a 3-0 win over Oldham at The Den with a 4-0 thumping of Barnet in the EFL Cup.

But their latest double is more impressive as they dumped Premier League Bournemouth out of the FA Cup and then restricted Charlton to half-chances in Saturday’s 0-0 draw in SE7.

“We’ve certainly got a settled side,” said Craig. “A first clean sheet away from home is another positive.

“It’s six consecutive games with the same starting 11. Wherever I’m told to play, I’ll play. I’m certainly enjoying my football.

“It was a typical London derby. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty. The last 30 minutes were touch and go for ourselves – we had a couple of chances. We’re disappointed to miss those, but that’s football.

“We know there is a lot at stake – for ourselves and the fans. Four points off them is a good return for us.”

Craig was on the end of a late challenge from Tony Watt in the second half. But he had no complaints.

“No, that’s fine. I’ve done my fair share over the years. When you get one sometimes you have just got to laugh and move on.”