Karl Robinson answers question about absence of Charlton striker Nicky Ajose

Nicky Ajose did not even make the bench for Charlton’s game against Millwall – fuelling rumours he could be on the move.

It is the first time that the summer signing from Swindon, the club’s most expensive outlay under previous boss Russell Slade, has not been amongst the substitutes.

Ajose has scored six goals but has looked a shadow of the goalscoring predator he was during his stay at the County Ground – he netted 25 times in all competitions in the 2016-16 campaign.

“Selection,” was the answer from Robinson when asked about his absence. “Nicky is a good goalscorer. He just needs to keep working hard. As a manager you make decisions – you don’t make everyone happy.

“He took it really well. He wished everyone luck. It’s not a case of him needing to come back stronger, it was a decision I had to make for the team on Saturday.”