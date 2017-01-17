West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0 – Few positives for Eagles even before they collapsed at Olympic Stadium

“We were really the better team in the first half, the best chances missed. In fact West Ham only had one effort at goal in the entire first half.”

That was Sam Allardyce’s post-mortem on a third straight defeat and he is right, technically. But the visitors were the superior side only because of an even more abject performance from Slaven Bilic’s side in a dour opening half.

It may be unfair to pick holes in the utterances of a manager when he has a microphone under his nose and wants to get to the dressing room, but what followed later may be of more concern to Palace supporters.

The insistence of the downcast players who fronted up on their way out of the ground that their play until Sofiane Feghouli’s 68th-minute opener was a positive was startling.

Yet that must have been the message received from Allardyce and new number two Sammy Lee as they digested a defeat which leaves them out of the bottom three thanks only to goals plundered under Alan Pardew.

When Allardyce spoke of not converting two “very good chances” in the first half, one of them was either an opportunity that bounced off Jason Puncheon’s shoulder with no yellow shirt to take advantage or a Yohan Cabaye volley which, no matter how cleanly struck, was never likely to trouble Darren Randolph in the West Ham goal.

The Eagles did miss a golden opportunity 10 minutes before the break, when the otherwise anonymous Andros Townsend swung a free-kick from the right to the far post where James Tomkins had stolen a yard on Michail Antonio but the ex-Hammer seemed surprised to receive the ball and got his feet wrong to squirt a shot back across Randolph and agonisingly wide.

It was a great chance, and one more than West Ham had created but – make no mistake – Palace were awful. Seeing the Eagles defenders passing the ball square repeatedly was eerily reminiscent of John Toshack’s ill-fated one-match reign with Wales in 1994, the new man having promised to introduce a passing game which saw the Welsh back four tap the ball 10 yards between them repeatedly until Eric Young battered it downfield.

Of the eight players nearest the Palace goal – and with due regard to Joe Ledley’s typically tigerish tackling – Cabaye and James McArthur were the only ones willing to try a forward pass other than a punt towards Christian Benteke. With wide men Puncheon and Townsend not dropping back to collect the ball – presumably on Allardyce’s orders – the big Belgian had to come ever deeper to offer even that get-out.

Fortunately for Palace, West Ham were equally abysmal in an eye-bleedingly poor first half and the worry for Palace fans is that Allardyce may genuinely believe that first-half display was a step forward.

Ironically, given McArthur’s withering assessment of how poor Palace’s second-half display was, it was only when the hosts started to force the pace that Palace began to improve and at least string passes together.

Cabaye should have done better than go for a Hollywood finish three minutes after the interval when he took the ball down in time and space in the West Ham area.

Allardyce’s decision to remove the suffering Martin Kelly from the firing line had given the Palace rearguard a semblance of solidity even if it was hard to measure, so poor were the first-half Hammers.

And yet those familiar failings are still there. For all the forensic detail Allardyce apparently puts in to working on his defenders, Tomkins almost sold his goalkeeper short early in the second half with a backpass that Andy Carroll nearly latched onto. The first goal came when Mark Noble sent a simple through-ball that saw Antonio canter through the Palace defence not too far from the halfway line, with Wayne Hennessey compounding the error by rushing off his line too early, permitting the lob which Feghouli finished off.

Allardyce lamented the fact three defenders were “doing nothing” around Carroll when he hit his spectacular second but it was the space afforded Antonio to deliver the cross from the opposite side of the area that was the killer. And having had his fingers burned for the opening goal, Hennessey hesitated in coming off his line when again left badly-exposed by his defenders for Manuel Lanzini’s late goal, the Argentine turning on the afterburners to leave Tomkins and Scott Dann trailing in his wake.

“I keep telling them ‘draws are enough to start with, draws are enough’,” said Allardyce, in what sounds very much like a mantra from a manager known to use meditation to relax. It’s a message his players have to take on board in no short order.