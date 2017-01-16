Dons 2 Oxford 1 – Wimbledon end wait for home win over former non-league sparring partners as counter-attacking play pays off

At the seventh attempt in recent Conference and league home games, AFC Wimbledon finally managed a home win over Oxford with a very streetwise and determined display.

In so doing, the Dons did the double over their former non-league rivals thanks to a performance of rugged defending and swift counter-attacking.

Wimbledon’s progress in the FA Cup has led to a backlog of fixtures in January and February and boss Neal Ardley shuffled his pack here, restoring Dom Poleon for injury doubt Andy Barcham.

It was the in-form U’s who were quickly into their stride, dominating possession in the early stages and taking a deserved early lead. Winger Robbie Hall was allowed far too much space to set himself and lash the ball low past James Shea from 20 yards.

The home side seemed tentative in midfield, ceding possession and allowing Hall and John Lundstrom to dictate play.

Having barely threatened early on, it was rather against the run of play when the Dons equalised on 13 minutes. There seemed little danger when Dean Parrett made space 35 yards out, however his half-volley beat Eastwood only to crash back off the bar and bounce down into the net off the keeper’s shoulder.

Wimbledon had adjusted the formation of their front three, allowing Tom Elliott to make more impact than he managed against Sutton, with Lyle Taylor’s in a deep-lying right wing position.

Oxford seemed focused just on stopping Taylor and Elliott at a 28th-minute corner, leaving left-back Sean Kelly unmarked to nod the Dons ahead from eight yards.

The pressing employed by Oxford early on seemed to ease at this stage, with Dannie Bulman and Jake Reeves taking every opportunity to set Poleon and Taylor free in behind the Oxford back four. Poleon really should have notched his 13th of the season on 33 minutes as he raced onto a loose ball, only for Eastwood to scramble the ball clear as Poleon attempted to skip around him.

Up to the half-time whistle, the Dons created and wasted a number of chances to take a decisive lead. Taylor saw his close-range effort smothered by Eastwood, Paul Robinson had a header hacked clear and Poleon fired inches off target. When Taylor poked another effort wide, there was apprehension that these missed oppportunities would come back to haunt them.

But all that really changed after half-time was the physicality adopted by Oxford, with Ryan Taylor, Curtis Nelson and Marvin Johnson booked for niggly fouls. None of the visiting back four managed to control Elliott, who went close to extending the Dons’ lead only to send a deflected free-kick into the side netting.

With leading scorer Kane Hemmings brought on, Oxford reverted to a 4-4-2 formation, which the Dons soon matched to cancel them out. Ryan Taylor forced Shea into a fine full-length save on 64 minutes but it was the away side’s only effort on target in the second half.

The Dons looked more likely to extend their lead. And they had a prime chance in the 68th minute. Elliott’s strength took him past his marker and allowed him to play in Reeves. Eastwood smothered his effort and Parrett’s goal-bound effort that followed.

Prospect Alfie Egan entered the fray for Bulman and played a handy cameo, defending strongly and instigating attacks. One such break saw Barry Fuller’s cross headed back by Poleon, only for sub Chris Whelpdale to nudge the loose ball straight at Eastwood from very close range.

Wimbledon (4-3-3): Shea 7, Fuller 7, Kelly 8, Robinson 6, Charles 7, Reeves 8, Bulman 7 (Egan 80), Parrett 6, Taylor 6 (Whelpdale 75), Elliott 7 (Barnett 71), Poleon 7. Not used: McDonnell, Owens, Gallagher, Robertson.