Sam Allardyce bemoans “loss of identity” which made Crystal Palace such a Premier League success

Sam Allardyce reckons Crystal Palace have lost the “identity” which saw them flourish in the Premier League.

The Eagles were a vibrant, pacey counter-attacking side under Tony Pulis and even in the early stages of Alan Pardew’s spell in charge.

But Pardew talked about a “transition” away from that to a side which played more expansively and had more time on the ball.

He was sacked before Christmas with the Eagles hovering just above the trapdoor.

Allardyce is still waiting for a first win since replacing the ex-Eagles midfielder. On Saturday he saw his side lose 3-0 at West Ham.

“The team has lost what it used to be,” he said. “For whatever reason the identity of the team and the way it is playing has changed for me.

“When I was at West Ham I saw Crystal Palace come and thrash us. They were 3-0 up before we got a chance to score. It was all about how good they were at winning possession – they had it far less than the opposition – but they were so effective at ending up winning football matches.

“I think they’ve lost that identity. I need to try and bring it back. We need a bit more pace in the side. It’s a little bit why we’ve brought Jeffrey Schlupp in because we haven’t quite got the dynamics we had.

“We’re conceding too many goals. It’s an area of expertise for me. I’ve started on it but it hasn’t worked yet because we’re still conceding goals. Hopefully that will work in the end.”