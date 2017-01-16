Sam Allardyce hits Crystal Palace with FA Cup warning: Win or you show me you don’t deserve to be Premier League footballers

Crystal Palace are set to make changes for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers with Sam Allardyce warning: “Lose and you’re telling me you’re League One players.”

The Eagles will not risk Scott Dann – only recently back from a hamstring strain – while midfielder James McArthur has gone for a scan after reporting a twinge.

Jordon Mutch and Fraizer Campbell, two fringe players likely to have played a part, are also injured.

“If they don’t win then they are saying to me they are League One players – not Premier League players,” said Allardyce.

“I can select my strongest team against Bolton, win and give it 15 per cent last chance of winning against Everton – because of the physical output the lads will put in on Tuesday night. It would not be recoverable in time to play Everton at the full level we need to play against them. They don’t play this week at all.

“If I want to give us our best chance against Everton then I have to change the team tomorrow night.

“If you can’t beat Bolton you can’t expect to be playing in the first-team.”