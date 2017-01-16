Crystal Palace still in talks for Arsenal star – but transfer frustrations set to switch focus to abroad

Sam Allardyce has admitted that Crystal Palace are still in talks to sign Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson.

But the Eagles chief also says that high prices domestically are set to force the South Londoners to go overseas for their transfer window shopping.

Jeffrey Schlupp was signed from Leicester City at the end of last week.

And Jenkinson, who came through Charlton’s academy, is also wanted to fill the full-back slot on the other side.

Allardyce said: “I think that’s ongoing between the chairman and the player’s agent. We appear to have an agreement with Arsenal but an agreement with the player has not reached a conclusion yet. That’s hanging in the balance.

“We are stil searching for other players but I think we’ve exhausted this country, it is more looking at the European and foreign element now because of the vast cost of the players in this country. They are really at a big price.

“Somebody said to me on Saturday that we’ve spent a lot of money on Schlupp. Not really. It is very little money compared to what everybody is spending and valuing their players at. This player is actually quite cheap compared to other prices quoted for players.”