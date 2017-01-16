Funeral of local historian Stephen Humphrey at St Georges Cathedral on Thursday

The funeral of Southwark and London local historian Stephen Humphrey is at 10 am this Thursday 19th January at St. George’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, St. George’s Road SE1 7HY, opposite the Imperial War Museum.

The coffin will be received at the Cathedral on January 18th after 5.45 p.m., where the public will be permitted to pay respects privately and leave flowers.

A reception will follow the ceremony at approximately 11.30 am, at the Horse & Stables Pub, 122-124 Westminster Bridge Road, located near Lambeth North tube.

Please note that station is closed, so for travel purposes the nearest underground is Elephant & Castle.

Anyone unable to attend the ceremony is welcome to come on later to the reception, where there’ll be food and music.

The burial will take place in Tillington at Petworth in Sussex, at the All Hallows Churchyard at about 2 p.m.