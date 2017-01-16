Injured footballer Alli thanks supporters for their help

By Costas Mourselas

An injured footballer has expressed his sincere thanks to those that have supported him over the past two months.

Peckham Town midfielder Alli Abdullahi suffered severe injuries during a football match against Stansfeld Oxford and Bermondsey last November.

He has since been recovering with the support of his wife and two kids, who he says have helped him get through a very difficult time – but he has been unable to work for two months as a result.

He suffered a broken jaw and fractured eye socket in the 27th minute had to be stretchered off.

There were fears at the time that his neck might have been

broken. An operation at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell later that day found the damage was not as serious as first thought.

The midfielder, who has also played for National League club

Bishops Stortford and Ryman League Premier Division Dulwich Hamlet, as well as for Bangladesh’s top club Lt. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi, collapsed after the incident and had to be helped off by two physiotherapists.

He collapsed two more times and was unconscious by the time paramedics arrived.

He said: “It’s been really really difficult. It’s been very frustrating because I have never been forced to not be active for so long.

“Sometimes my teeth ache and it’s really uncomfortable.”

Alli says his team have been very supportive during the

recovery period.

“The football team have got a group chat and they send me

messages. I’m really fortunate that I have got people that really show some love to me.”

Alli was due to start work as a removals man the week after he sustained his injuries and has been unable to work since.

He said: “I was ready to start my job but I couldn’t begin after

my injury.

“I do not know when I will get a new one. I’m just focusing on my recovery at the moment.”

Alli and his family set up a

online gofundme page after his

injury, allowing fans to contribute money to help support him until he got better.

So far it has raised more than £1,000 and he is thankful to

all those that have given him a helping hand.

He said: “Thanks so much for the contributions.

“I feel so supported by all these people that are helping me through this.”

If you would like to contribute funds to support Alli in his recovery, you can visit his gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/fundraising-

for-alli-abdullahi.