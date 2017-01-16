Campaigners to the rescue for foodbank

Protesters have said they will occupy a community centre until its future is secure – and that of the foodbank who serve meals there.

Campaigners for public housing will keep open Thurlow Lodge in Thurlow Road, on the Aylesbury Estate, in the hope of being able to run it themselves in the future.

And they want to ensure Divine Rescue (DR) will be able to carry on regularly helping up to 100 sleepers, addicts,

disabled people and poorly-off or isolated families from the premises, which it has already been doing for five years.

Centre managers, a tenants’ and residents’ association, is in the process of winding down, told DR they would need to vacate by the end of the 2016.

This was extended until Friday. Then the borough’s Labour leadership agreed it could have a two-week stay of execution while town hall

officers looked for

new premises.

DR volunteers claim council officers returned on Monday to say the building needs to be empty eventually – though Southwark council denies there has any attempt to

evict them.

The protesters have now issued a string of demands which they want to be met before they will agree to hand it over to council officers. And they have been supported by a string of organisations across South London.

They will stage a fun day tomorrow from 3pm to

help publicise and fund

their campaign.

Tanya Murat of Defend Council Housing said: “It is absolutely appalling and

disgusting the council should have sent back officers to tell Divine Rescue they would need to leave.

“The council claimed last week that the building needed to be empty to carry out a

survey to ensure it was safe but that was done with people still here – so it was just an excuse to try and get the place ready for demolition.”

A new statement issued by the occupiers said: “Help us in the occupation and to work with us to keep this hall open.

“We intend to provide a full programme of meetings and events as befitting a fully

functioning TRA.

“We do not have any

confidence in the council to take over and manage the hall for us. Their intention to close it is clear. Therefore, we will be happy to meet with the council, but we will not be allowing them entry to the building.”

Cllr Fiona Colley, Cabinet Member for finance, modernisation and performance, said: “I just want to be clear that at no point has Southwark Council tried to evict the Divine Rescue charity from Thurlow Lodge. The charity’s relationship has been solely with the Management Committee who told them last summer that they would no longer be running the building as of this week and it would be reverting back to the council.

“On Thursday a council officer and one surveyor went to visit Thurlow Lodge, not to evict Divine Rescue, but to check the condition of the building in preparation for taking back control of the building and to start preparing to reuse the community space. A full report is expected this week.

“It will be some time before the building is demolished and the council wants to see Thurlow Lodge continuing in community use for as long as possible, which is why we plan to go out to tender for a new organisation to run the centre as soon as we have established its condition.

“The council has already confirmed with Divine Rescue that we have, in good faith, granted an extra two weeks grace period whilst we work with them to find a solution to this issue and I would strongly encourage the charity to work with us to find a sensible solution.”