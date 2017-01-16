Is Sherlock at the end of the road? He was if you were in South London

His idea of a good time is analysing a crime scene.

And the single-minded Sherlock Holmes has been sniffing around South London in the latest series of the worldwide hit TV series.

Dr John Watson said the famous sleuth likes to “be all mysterious with his

cheekbones and turning up his collar to look cool”.

But the famously deductive detective has added even more cred to his image in the current series by gadding around south of the Thames.

There is no evidence they came across any yellow doors on their travels, though – so Sherlock did not have the chance to say “It’s a lemon entry, my dear Watson.”

But they did trawl the highways and byways – and bus stops – of Southwark

and Lambeth.

The birth of Dr Watson’s baby and the death of his wife Mary – perhaps “a heaven entry, my dear Watson” – have already shocked millions of viewers.

The final episode of series four was broadcast last night – unless you managed to find a spoiler version leaked onto a Russian website, that is.

Fans in Borough Market, for example, had already had a taste of what would be

happening in the series some months ago.

Many scenes have featured the decreasingly rough, tough and these days more

gentrified streets of South London, when filming took place from April and June.

In Lambeth, underneath the railway bridge in Miles Street, Watson, Mary and Holmes were filmed on their way to hospital – with Mary in labour. They had to pull over to the side of the road because they were not going to make it to the maternity ward.

In Bonnington Square, Lambeth, Sherlock and John arrived in a taxi and headed towards a run-down looking house.

They rang the doorbell and Mary answered, with Toby the bloodhound.

We saw Holmes walking along Vauxhall Bridge, then running toward the MI6 Building. Outside the MI6 building, Sherlock was filmed sitting on a bench thinking with the MI6 building behind him. Sherlock has an inspired realisation and runs off

towards Westminster.

There was a hair-raising scene in the London Sea Life Aquarium in County Hall, where episode three climaxed in a shooting in front of some hungry-looking sharks. And for another scene, Watson took the bus from Stop G in Kennington Road.

There were also many scenes around the riverside locations of the South Bank Centre, Jubilee Gardens, Golden Jubilee Bridge and Festival Hall.

In Southwark’s Trinity Church Square, the heroes arrived in a taxi at the scene of a house break-in.

They found a blood-stained fragment and Toby the dog is given the scent. The hound leads the way, with Watson and Holmes racing through Bonnington Square.

Later, Holmes, Watson, Mary and Inspector Lestrade were led by Toby along Stoney Street and into Borough Market.

In Southwark’s Ofcom building in Riverside House in Southwark Bridge Road, the heroes were apparently drugged, on saline drips.

FilmFixer manages the film office service for Southwark and Lambeth councils. Director Andrew Pavord said: “The production was brilliant in balancing the needs of Londoners, who need to carry on with their home and work lives, with adoring fans, all on top of having to get a job done.

“Very generous donations were made to a Trinity Church Square residents’ association in Southwark and to the Vauxhall Gardens Estate Residents’ and Tenants’ Association in Lambeth by way of thanks.

“We know that resident groups put these donations to work for all locals.

“When a production behaves considerately, in a well-managed fashion, London can handle the keen interest a franchise such as this engenders.”

No stone went unturned to find the killers in each episode. But each time, Sherlock’s scriptwriters, Steven Moffat and Mike Gatiss, swerved the temptation to write “It’s sedimentary, my dear Watson.”

This might be the last Sherlock, because of the Hollywood commitments of its two main stars.

So the boys in blue South of the river have nothing to fear for their jobs – even if there’s no police like Holmes.