Tony Watt: Time was right for me to make Charlton Athletic return

Tony Watt felt the time was right to make his return to Charlton Athletic.

The Scot, who had been on loan at Scottish Premier League side Hearts in the first half of this season, made his return to SE7 on the bench during 0-0 derby draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Injury to Josh Magennis in the opening stages meant the 23-year-old was introduced much earlier than anticipated during the goalless draw.

Watt, who had loan spells with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers last season, revealed his struggles to deal with long-term injury meant he needed to have some time at home close to his family.

“I’ve left for different reasons in the past,” said the former Celtic man.

“In the summer I had to go for myself. I needed to get back home. I hadn’t dealt with injuries as well as I could. Personally I’ve never been injured and I just needed to be close to my family.

“It was good for me to get back but now it’s time to come back here. I’m not ruling out my future at Charlton and I never did. My first eight months here were brilliant. Something happened that could happen in football and ultimately I had to leave.

“It’s difficult when you’re young and you’ve been away from your home for five or six years in different countries. I just thought it was the right time to get back and into my comfort zone. For football it wasn’t great but I needed to do it so I could progress. Otherwise I could have been stuck in a rut.”

Watt has set a simple target for the rest of the campaign – promotion to the Championship and nothing less.

“I’ve always enjoyed it at Charlton but we were going different ways and that was it. Now I can see the club are matching my ambitions and hopefully I can be around to be a part of it. For the next six months I just want to work hard to get Charlton promoted and see where it goes from there.

“Anything less than promotion is failure. The gaffer came in and it has been topsy-turvy as he’s not had the squad he wants. Now he’s picked his squad and I hope we can challenge. I believe with this squad we can.

“The supporters have never been bad to me, they’ve always been brilliant. I hope they realise that I want to be here and what I can do. Every time I’ve stepped out onto that pitch they’ve been absolutely fantastic with me and hopefully it continues.”