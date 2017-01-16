Student’s search for station hero who paid her £150 train fare

A London student is desperately trying to find the kind stranger who forked out more than £150 for her train fare when she lost her ticket.

Grace Georgina, 21, realised she had misplaced the ticket for the return leg of her journey when she arrived at Euston station on Thursday morning (January 12).

Without the paper copy of the ticket, Ms Georgina was told she would have to pay £159 to get back to Liverpool, where she is studying pharmacology.

But after seeing her in floods of tears on the platform, a generous stranger approached her and insisted on paying the full fare.

Speaking to student newspaper The Tab, she said: “Somehow I ended up with all journeys and receipts in my purse apart from the open return I needed back to Liverpool.

“I panicked as I was set to be late and asked general information staff at Euston and a Virgin cashier who both refused, even with proof of ID, the Trainline booking screenshot, email confirmation and orange collection receipt to let me reprint my ticket.

“I stood texting my brother on the platform through silent tears of frustration when a man walking by stopped his mate, came up to me and said ‘hey, you look upset, what’s wrong?’

“I explained what had happened and he shook his head, and told me it’s no bother, he’d sort me out another ticket.

“I point-blank refused several times as it was my own fault misplacing the ticket, and this guy was a complete stranger.

“He then calmly insisted and walked me to the desk as his mate held my suitcase.”

Ms Georgina gave the man a hug but dashed off to catch her train without asking his name.

She has now launched a desperate appeal to find her knight in shining armour so she can thank him properly.

She believes he was around 30 years old, white, with brown hair and had a strong Liverpool accent.

She added: “I would love to know who this person is. Anyone who fits that description who could have been at London Euston this morning, both I and my parents would like his contact details.

“I am completely and utterly overwhelmed by the compassion shown by this person from Liverpool. I wouldn’t expect anyone at all, never mind a total stranger to help out like that.”