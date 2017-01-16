Muslim woman ‘spat on and screamed at’ in racist attack

A Muslim woman who was spat on and shouted at in a racist attack in Hammersmith has warned of a boom in hate crimes over Brexit.

Nahella Ashraf said racist abuse “on the ground” would get worse as Britain moves closer to leaving the European Union.

Campaigners rallied to support Ms Ashraf, 46, after she was assaulted by a stranger at a fish and chip shop in King Street.

She said the man grabbed her arm and screamed in her face before spitting on her.

He then shouted “people like her kill people” as staff forced him out of the restaurant.

“It was interesting that that could happen in a place like Hammersmith, in such a central location, and quite clearly a racist attack,” said Ms Ashraf, who had been visiting London on business trip from Manchester.

“The fact that he picked out a Muslim woman in a crowd I think is indicative of the racism we are seeing in society.”

Ms Ashraf decided to speak out about the attack, which happened earlier this month, in an effort to raise awareness of racist assaults against women.

“However shocking it is, it’s really important we talk about this because it happens all the time, we know that. But many women don’t want to report it for obvious reasons,” she added.

“That’s the reason that I did decide to go public. It took a couple of days, it wasn’t the easiest decision but I think it’s really important that we say ‘this is happening’ at a time when the mainstream press and the Government think it’s OK to discuss Muslim women in a way that you wouldn’t discuss any other woman in society.

“If you have that rhetoric coming from authority, it’s quite obvious that it’s going to filter through to physical attacks on the ground.”

Anti-racism campaigners staged a protest vigil at Hammersmith’s Lyric Square last week in response to the attack.

Ms Ashraf also called on Londoners to join the Stand Up To Racism march and demonstration taking place on March 18.

She added: “When you look at the figures, it is actually Muslim women like myself who wear the hijab that are having to deal with the attacks.

“The only thing we can do is raise the awareness that these attacks are happening, but also to build the biggest anti-racist movement this country has ever seen because it is going to get worse.

“Let’s get as many people as we can out on March 18 and show the racists that they are not the majority and they are not representing all of us.”

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

A spokesman described the suspect as a man of Arab appearance, aged in his 30s, around 5ft 9ins with facial hear. He was wearing a green hooded jacket at the time of the assault on Friday January 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.