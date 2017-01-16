Police hunt attacker after man battered with glass bottle

Police are appealing for help after a man was brutally battered with a glass bottle in a central London street.

The 41-year-old was left unconscious with serious facial injuries following the violent attack in Charles II Street, Westminster.

Detectives are hunting a suspects who crept up on the man and dragged him to the ground before taking his Rolex watch.

CCTV footage shows two men springing the surprise attack in the early hours of last Friday morning (January 6).

The images show one of the suspects dragging the man to the ground before the other attacks him with a glass bottle.

The victim was later rushed to hospital and required more than 50 stitches to his head and face.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, an 18-year-old man, and charged him with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and robbery.

But officers are appealing for help to trace the other man and have released CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to call Westminster CID on 020 7321 8260 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.