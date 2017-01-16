Second half wasn’t good enough at West Ham, says Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur

Eagles midfielder James McArthur didn’t hold back when it came to assessing his team’s performance in the second half of Saturday’s game, which saw hosts West Ham score three goals and condemn Palace to a third straight defeat.

“We made it too easy for them in the second half,” said the midfielder, who was returning to the side after injury. “First half, we controlled the game created a couple of chances and then [the] second half wasn’t good enough.

“If we perform like we did in the first half we can cause anybody problems. If we perform like we did in the second half then any team in the league is going to cause us problems. It’s about performing for 95 minutes and not stepping off it and keep pushing each other.”

There was, ironically, a familiar refrain from the midfielder when it came to discussing defensive failings as McArthur said: “We need to do a lot better and it needs to start from now. We can’t go on and keep saying the same things.”

Unsurprisingly, the midfielder was unwilling to discuss the merits of West Ham striker Andy Carroll’s sensational overhead kick that killed off the game, adding: “it’s too easy. By the whole team. It’s not just the defence, it’s everyone. Everyone. We need to step up with more of a winning mentality and start producing on the field.”

The arrival of Sammy Lee as Sam Allardyce’s assistant, and the £9million signing of Jeffrey Schlupp, have given Palace a lift this week but that alone will not be enough, said McArthur.

“Sammy Lee’s come in this week and everyone’s stepped it up in training,” he said. “The training’s actually been one of the best weeks I’ve seen, so we need to build on that. The coach, the manager, everyone can do their job – but it’s down to us players to produce on the field and we’re not doing that right now.

“Schlupp’s come in and hopefully he can add to the squad. I’m sure the gaffer will try and get a couple more in. Hopefully that fresh blood and little bit of enthusiasm and good energy will lift everyone at the club.”

With Eagles skipper Scott Dann saying performances need to improve starting with Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday, there seems little appetite within the camp for an FA Cup run, even after last season’s big day out at Wembley, and McArthur reinforced that impression when asked if he would welcome playing in tomorrow night’s replay against Bolton.

“The manager will look at where I’m at after playing today after just two training sessions,” said the midfielder. “It’s up to him if he wants to control my involvement or if he wants to put me in there to try and win. But I’m a footballer so of course I want to play.”

The Scottish international was more forthright when asked about the importance of picking up points with big games against lowly Sunderland and Middlesbrough – as well as Bournemouth, Stoke and West Brom – in the weeks ahead.

“Now it’s important we put every single game in the past behind us,” he added. “We’ve got so many games to try and get out of trouble. If we start winning games we can start looking up the table but right now we need to create a mini-league and try to push on and start winning games.”