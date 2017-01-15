Charlton fear that Josh Magennis suffered major damage in Millwall derby draw

Charlton fear that Josh Magennis has suffered serious ankle damage in yesterday’s 0-0 draw against Millwall.

The Northern Ireland international was stretchered off early in the first-half.

“It was already swelling through the sock by the time he [Charlton’s physio] went onto him,” said Addicks boss Karl Robinson. “That doesn’t show a great healing process if it is already swelling.

“We hope it isn’t as bad as first thought, but we’ll see.”

New signing Lewis Page also went off – but unaided – after twisting his ankle shortly afterwards.

“Pagey was one where he felt twinges,” said Robinson. “The turf just gave way. The way he plays is certainly front foot. He started very well – won his tackles, was brave on the ball. It was a big loss to us. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”