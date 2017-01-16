Scott Dann: Change of manager alone never going to make it quick fix for Crystal Palace

Palace captain Scott Dann says changing the manager alone will not be sufficient to maintain the club’s top-flight status, even when the new man is a football firefighter of Sam Allardyce’s stature.

The Eagles skipper dashed hopes Big Sam’s arrival would wave a magic wand and instantly banish relegation fears.

“It’s never that simple,” said Dann, in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at West Ham. “This is the Premier League and it’s a tough league. You don’t just win games because you change the manager. He’s come in and we need a bigger reaction, going forward.

“There will be more new faces coming in,” said Dann, echoing Allardyce’s post-match call to spend “as much as the club can afford” to stay up. “Everyone needs to go home after games knowing they’ve done everything they can and that’s what it’s going to take. You don’t just win games easily. You fight for every point and that’s what we know we have got to do.”

Palace are clear of the bottom three only by virtue of goal difference after Hull saw a bounce Allardyce must envy by beating Bournemouth in their first game under new manager Marco Silva and Dann said the players are fully aware of the perilous position they are in.

“We can’t shy away from that,” said the Palace defender. “We need to look at ourselves in the mirror, individually and collectively, and we need to do more and show more and that’s everyone in the team and in the squad, and that starts against Everton next week,” added Dann, inadvertently illustrating just how much of a potentially unwelcome distraction tomorrow night’s FA Cup replay against Bolton could be.

With the new boss trying to drill into his players that draws are enough to get points on the board initially – after a record of just one draw in four Premier League games under Allardyce and Saturday’s loss a subsequent third defeat on the spin – Dann agreed Palace need to learn to grub for points, and quickly.

“Obviously the first goal [from West Ham] goes in and with the position we’re in, we feel we need to go and open up and score straight away but that’s maybe not the case,” said the Palace captain. “We need to stay in the game, especially away from home, as long as possible, even if we score in the last five or 10 minutes and take a point.”