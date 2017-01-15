Expect some awe-inspiring aerial and acrobatic work as Throwback returns to the London International Mime Festival

Following huge success at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe, Throwback returns to Jacksons Lane as part of the London International Mime Festival. With awe-inspiring aerial and acrobatic work, one of the UK’s most exciting young troupes teams up with West End director Paulette Randall and director Simon Pollard to tell stories that are honest, emotional and absorbing.

With world-class hand-balancing, tension straps (a brand new circus skill invented by LJ Marles), Chinese pole, hula hooping, foot juggling and a fantastic hoop-diving sequence, the artists in Throwback balance, hang, sing, fly, catch, spin and throw their way through this fast-paced, feel- good explosion of physical skills and fun. The performers’ rapport as friends is evident from the start and the show relays honest stories about their own memories told with infectious energy.

Founding company member Thomas Ball, comments “The main thing I’d like an audience member to come out of the show with is a feeling of happiness, of having seen something that actually made them feel good. So I look at what I can offer an audience and it’s a smile. In the uncertain times we live in maybe that is exactly what we all need.”

Throwback will be at Jacksons Lane as part of the London International Mime Festival from 1st – 4th February 2017.