Non-league round-up: Dulwich into last 16 of FA Trophy and Terrors extend lead at top of Ryman South

Dulwich Hamlet had no problems moving into the last 16 of the FA Trophy after a 4-1 win at Whitehawk.

Gavin Tomlin and Ashley Carew both netted twice for Gavin Rose’s side but the tie was scoreless at the break.

Dulwich fell behind a minutes into the second half when Matt Drage lost the ball and Michael West ran through to beat Preston Edwards.

Preston Edwards pulled off a vital double save to deny Whitehawk making it 2-0.

Hamlet levelled matters on 72 minutes. Ibrahim Kargbo’s cross was headed in by Tomlin.

A few minutes later and the South Londoners moved in front. Tomlin again in the right place from Nyren Clunis’ delivery.

Clunis punished a short backpass to set up Ashley Carew to convert.

Former Fulham keeper Ross Flitney made a flying stop to keep out a Kargbo effort.

The final goal came from the penalty spot after Ibra Sekajja was brought down. Carew’s strike was saved but he followed up to head in the rebound.

Tooting & Mitcham stretched their lead at the top of Ryman League Division One South as they beat East Grinstead Town 5-2 – and saw nearest rivals Dorking Wanderers slip up 2-0 at Horsham.

Greenwich Borough, sat in third, did not play.

The Terrors were 2-0 up inside the opening 14 minutes thanks to Danny Bassett and Mike Dixon.

Jerome Roseje halved the deficit but Dixon bagged his brace almost instantly after the second-half resumed.

Sandy Cunningham made it 4-1 on 48 minutes.

Malachi Robinson netted an 86th minute consolation for the visitors but there was still time for Jack Mazzone to extend the margin of victory.

Tooting have taken 13 points from a possible 15.

Fisher remain bottom of the SCEFL Premier Division after losing 2-0 at home to Whitstable Town.

It is an eighth reverse on their own patch in 12 league fixtures there.

Raynes Park Vale lost 2-1 at Farnham Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division.