Old Sole Theatre Company bring some gospel to The Vaults Festival

Old Sole Theatre Company is bringing some gospel sounds to The Vaults Festival at Waterloo next month when they present their take on The Greatest Story Ever Told.

The show entitled Testament is written by Tristan Bernays and features four overlooked biblical characters; a ragtag group of women, children, outcasts and thieves, which Bernays has reset into modern day America, giving the unknown voices a chance to tell their side of the story.

A man whose father tried to sacrifice him, two sisters with a dark family secret and a man on death row whose cell mate claims to be the Messiah.

With a live score of gospel and blues, Testament promises to be a compelling exploration of the dark underside of the most famous biblical story.

Testament will run at The Vaults Festival from 22nd-26th February.