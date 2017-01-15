Charlton boss Karl Robinson brings footage to press conference to prove goal should have stood

Karl Robinson brought video footage of a disallowed Charlton goal he felt should have stood during the goalless draw with Millwall into his press conference.

Lions goalkeeper Jordan Archer appeared to swing at the ball and miss it when clearing, leaving Patrick Bauer to lob the ball into the empty net midway through the second half.

Brett Shaw, the Addicks’ video analyst, was asked to show the press footage of the incident before Robinson said he couldn’t speak about it as he’d risk a fine.

Charlton are now winless against Millwall in 10 games, a run which stretches over 21 years.

“I thought we were the better team,” said the 36-year-old.

“We dominated it territorially. Last five minutes my players were dead on their feet as I couldn’t make any more substitutions. That’s where they came into it once we fatigued. I can’t blame my players for that as we had two unfortunate injuries early on that changed the game. But it didn’t change our mentality or desire.

“I’m starting to fall in love with this place. I’ve seen a group of fans who really care for their club. The fans and the players deserve a round of applause, as they were magnificent together.

“In the last four games we’ve got two points per game which is what it takes to be successful at any level. We’ve turned around the 3-1 deficit which we had at the Den and looked a lot better today. We’re definitely going in the right direction.”

Addicks defender Jorge Teixeira was sent off after the final whistle as he appeared to throw the ball at Lions striker Steve Morison, earning a second yellow card from referee Keith Stroud.

Robinson said his player, who has since taken to Twitter to apologise to the Charlton supporters, will pay a financial penalty.

“He’ll be fined,” said the Liverpudlian.

“He threw the ball because of a tackle he felt. There was a lot of undercurrent there today. He’s seen the elbow in the face he got in the first half when he was running towards me. I can’t remember who it was but it was unbelievable.”

Charlton lost both Josh Magennis and new signing Lewis Page to injury in the opening 27 minutes – with Robinson admitting the injury to Magennis in particular didn’t look positive, although he did hope to have good news on Lee Novak in the next week.

“Not good,” he explained.

“They were two real freak injuries as well. Josh Magennis jumped and rolled his ankle. Page was unlucky – the turf gave way as he planted his foot – he had a shoot in his calf.

“Lee Novak could be back for next week, which would be a big one for us. Another week’s training for Ricky Holmes and the new players part of the group for a week more.”