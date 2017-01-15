Palace boss pulls no punches as he dissects West Ham derby loss

Palace manager Sam Allardyce was pulling no punches regarding his goalkeeper and defence in the 3-0 defeat at his old club West Ham.

Allardyce said his side were the better team for 70 minutes but then made catastrophic defensive errors to throw away the chance of any reward.

On Sofiane Feghouli’s 67th-minute opener, the Eagles boss said: “You come to a place like this and you can’t make basic errors. The basic error from our goal kick was simply not doing our jobs correctly and the defence just letting the ball through, a simple ball over the top, and the goalkeeper overcommitting too early. That was a very simple goal for West Ham.”

The visiting manager was even more scathing about his team’s marking as Andy Carroll hit a tremendous overhead kick to kill the game in the 79th minute.

“It’s a terrific finish from Andy,” said Allardyce, “but he was all on his own stood in the box with three defenders unfortunately doing nothing.

“In the end we try to get it back by that stage so I’ve got to take more risks but they scored from our throw-in in their final third.

“We’ve got to cut out those errors and what it looks like is that we haven’t played very well, but we have for 70 minutes. But that’s not enough, it’s 95 minutes [we need].

“[We had] no problems at all up to the first goal they scored. We were really the best team in the first half, the best chances missed, in fact West Ham only had one effort on target in the entire first half, which was Andy’s volley, but we couldn’t score from our two very good chances.”

Asked whether Palace’s plight means the club will have to spend big this month, Allardyce replied: “I think we need as much as the club can afford.

“I keep telling them [the Palace players] draws are enough to start with but I’ve been here four games in the league and we’ve only drawn one.”