Millwall boss Neil Harris: We created better chances at Charlton Athletic

Millwall boss Neil Harris felt his side had the more clearcut chances in today’s 0-0 draw at Charlton.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson came into his post-match press conference and played the video of a disallowed goal for Patrick Bauer – the footage proving that Jordan Archer did not get challenged before the German hooked the ball home.

Harris said: “The game was quite even. I don’t think either team played particularly well. There was a lack of quality at times from both teams in possession but I’ve also got Steve Morison, Lee Gregory and Byron Webster all angry and disappointed they didn’t score.

“We probably shaded the better chances, from set-plays certainly.

“I’m delighted we’ve taken four points off Charlton this year. Our fans will be delighted with bragging rights over our local rivals – results wise. I’m delighted with the clean sheet.

“We were threatening on the counter-attack and from set-plays. The one the boy cleared off the line from Steve’s shot, with his quality he probably expects to score. Lee Gregory’s header at the end flashes just wide.

“Byron Webster is disappointed with two chances he felt he could have done better with. Probably Shaun Hutchinson had the best chance, Steve put it back in with his left foot and Hutch glances just wide.

“I think they’ll certainly be wanting to do some crossing and finishing practise this week.”