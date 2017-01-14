West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 0: Eagles only out of dropzone on goal difference

Crystal Palace sit outside the Premier League relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference after a Sofiane Feghouli finish and eye-catching strikes from Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini ensured a miserable return to his old club for Eagles manager Sam Allardyce.

After a stiflingly dull opening it was West Ham who carved out the first clear opportunity in the 27th minute, Carroll volleying a rising effort over Wayne Hennessey’s bar.

Palace had a sniff when James McArthur hit an ambitious right-footed volley straight at Darren Randolph and the visitors should have taken the lead 10 minutes before the break when a free-kick from Andros Townsend on the right was lofted to James Tomkins at the far post but the defender, a full yard in front of Michail Antonio, squirted his shot back across goal and wide.

Carroll thrashed an effort high and wide for the hosts at the start of the second half and Yohan Cabaye sent a half-volley wastefully over at the other end as the game opened up with Carroll again going close twice more as the Hammers turned the screw.

Lanzini bent a curling free-kick over Hennessey’s bar from the edge of the area after a mistimed tackle by Scott Dann on Carroll in the 63rd minute before Pedro Obiang picked out substitute Sam Byram overlapping on the left for the full-back to hit an ambitious chest-trap-and-volley.

West Ham made their breakthrough seconds later, in the 67th minute, when Mark Noble’s lobbed pass caught out the Palace back line for Antonio to advance and round Hennessey with the chasing Feghouli adding the coup de grace on the line.

Antonio shanked an effort wide before a goal-of-the-season contender from Carroll settled matters in the 79th minute, the big man landing a Hugo Sanchez-style overhead kick at the far post after Antonio, to the left of goal, was given far too much time to pick him out.

Lanzini had the final say when he sent a delightful lob over the stranded Hennessey after leaving Tomkins and Dann trailing in his wake to run onto Antonio’s pass four minutes from time.

West Ham (4-3-3): Randolph; Collins, Reid, Ogbonna (Byram, 45), Antonio (Fletcher, 89), Obiang, Noble, Cresswell, Lanzini (Fernandes, 87), Carroll, Feghouli. Subs: Adrian, Calleri, Oxford, Quina.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Tomkins, Dann, Delaney, Ward, Ledley (Schlupp, 81), Cabaye, Townsend (Remy, 70), McArthur (Chung-yong, 70), Puncheon, Benteke. Substitutes: Speroni, Flamini, Fryers, Kelly.