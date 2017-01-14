Charlton suffer injury setbacks – and a red card – as derby with Millwall ends in stalemate

Charlton’s hopes of ending their 21-year wait for a win over Millwall was dealt a blow as they suffered early injuries in today’s 0-0 draw.

And it summed up the Addicks’ record against their South London rivals that Jorge Teixeira was sent off for a second bookable offence after the final whistle while Patrick Bauer hobbled off with a hip problem.

Millwall had the better chances in the second half, coming close on a few occasions.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson’s plans were ripped up as he lost two players to injury in the first half – both with what appeared to be ankle injuries.

Josh Magennis, a hat-trick hero last time out in SE7, fouled Shaun Hutchinson as they jumped for a long ball. He landed awkwardly and was stretchered off.

And debutant Lewis Page also did not last long as he slipped as he turned to chase Fred Onyedinma. Although he got to his feet it was the end of his afternoon.

Charlton lacked the same kind of bulldozing presence up front as Tony Watt came on with just 13 minutes played to replace Magennis. Jay Da Silva got his first outing on the left wing after Page’s removal, with Adam Chicksen dropping to the full-back role.

Millwall had a good chance to open the scoring on eight minutes but Lee Gregory chipped wide after outpacing Patrick Bauer as the pair chased Tony Craig’s ball over the top.

Declan Rudd, back in goal for Charlton after a hip injury, dived to his left to keep out Byron Webster’s header from Shaun Williams’ curled free-kick.

Charlton were the first to have shots on target with Joe Aribo and Nathan Byrne both providing catching practise for Jordan Archer. The Millwall number one had to do more when Byrne caught a dropping ball with a first-time volley which was pushed away on 34 minutes.

The Addicks’ biggest problem was a lack of numbers in hurtful areas when they broke down the flanks. Millwall had that threat of Steve Morison and Lee Gregory as the visitors looked to play balls over the top.

Charlton did have the ball in the net in the second half but referee Keith Stroud ruled it out for an infringement on Archer as he went to kick clear – but Robinson came into his post-match press conference with his video analyst to replay footage which showed the goal should have stood.

Millwall finished the stronger, as they did at The Den, and substitute Shane Ferguson volleyed wide first time in the 72nd minute and then Teixeira cleared Morison’s effort off the line, the Lions frontman promptly whipping in a great cross from the right which Shaun Hutchinson could only flash past the far upright.

Byron Webster headed a Shaun Williams’ corner wide without too much pressure on him. Lee Gregory was next to go close, he met Williams’ free-kick but the ball just drifted away from the top corner.

Archer had to be alert to save Bauer’s header from Chris Solly’s cross in stoppage time but the home side failed to create enough after the restart, even with the welcome return of Ricky Holmes in the closing stages.

Rudd denied Ferguson again and that was to prove the last action of the contest.