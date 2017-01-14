West Ham United v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Schlupp on bench – Hennessey starts in goal

New signing Jeffrey Schlupp has been included in Crystal Palace’s squad for today’s match against West Ham, the £9million signing given a spot on the bench by Eagles manager Sam Allardyce.

As expected, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has passed a fitness test to replace Julian Speroni with Palace’s joint-record appearance holder resuming his place on the bench after the FA Cup draw at Bolton.

Targetman Christian Benteke returns after a shoulder injury to a side in which Allardyce is ringing the changes on the return to Premier League action with Joel Ward, Joe Ledley and Damien Delaney the only players to keep their places in the starting 11.

Of the team that played Bolton, Martin Kelly, Zeki Fryers, Mathieu Flamini, Chung-yong Lee and Loic Remy join Speroni in being benched and Jordon Mutch has been cut, along with academy players and FA Cup substitutes Kleton Perntreou, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sullay Kaikai and Noor Husin.

James Tomkins, Andros Townsend and Johan Cabaye return to the starting line-up alongside Scott Dann, James McArthur and Jason Puncheon.

Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are away at the African Nations Cup in Gabon.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Cabaye, Ledley, Townsend, Puncheon, McArthur, Benteke. Substitutes: Speroni, Flamini, Remy, Chung-yong, Fryers, Schlupp, Kelly.