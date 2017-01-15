Sunday, January 15, 2017
Palace boss Sam Allardyce has message for Wilfried Zaha ahead of Africa Cup of Nations action

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha applauds the fans after the final whistle

Wilfried Zaha gets ready to start his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Ivory Coast tomorrow – and he has been sent a good luck message by Palace boss Sam Allardyce.

Ivory Coast play DR Congo tomorrow – which could see the Eagles winger come up against Jordan Botaka, on-loan from Leeds United to Charlton.

Bakary Sako is part of Mali’s squad.

The Palace duo could both be missing for up to a month if Ivory Coast – pre-tournament favourites – go all the way.

“I wish him and Bakary all the best,” said Allardyce. “Stay fit lads, enjoy your tournament and make sure you come back fit and healthy – because we’ll need you.”

Richard Cawley
