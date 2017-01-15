Palace boss Sam Allardyce has message for Wilfried Zaha ahead of Africa Cup of Nations action

Wilfried Zaha gets ready to start his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Ivory Coast tomorrow – and he has been sent a good luck message by Palace boss Sam Allardyce.

Ivory Coast play DR Congo tomorrow – which could see the Eagles winger come up against Jordan Botaka, on-loan from Leeds United to Charlton.

Bakary Sako is part of Mali’s squad.

The Palace duo could both be missing for up to a month if Ivory Coast – pre-tournament favourites – go all the way.

“I wish him and Bakary all the best,” said Allardyce. “Stay fit lads, enjoy your tournament and make sure you come back fit and healthy – because we’ll need you.”