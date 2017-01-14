Saturday, January 14, 2017
Charlton v Millwall team line-ups: Addicks make changes for South London derby

Charlton v Millwall team line-ups: Addicks make changes for South London derby

By Richard Cawley -
0
106
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes

Charlton have made a number of changes for today’s South London derby against Millwall – with new signings Nathan Byrne and Lewis Page both handed debuts.

And the Addicks are also able to name a strong bench with Ricky Holmes back from his broken foot. New recruits Jake Forster-Caskey and Jay Dasilva are both on the bench.

Declan Rudd returns from injury and replaces Dillon Phillips in goal. Page – snapped up from West Ham United on a permanent deal – starts at left-back. Byrne, a loan capture from Wigan, is deployed on the right of midfield.

Question marks over Nicky Ajose’s future remain with the summer signing from Swindon Town not even amongst the substitutes.

Millwall are unchanged for a sixth straight match.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Teixeira, Page, Konsa, Crofts, Aribo, Byrne, Chicksen, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Johnson, Watt, Holmes, Ulvestad, Forster-Caskey, Dasilva.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton v Millwall team line-ups: Addicks make changes for South London derby