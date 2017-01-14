Charlton v Millwall team line-ups: Addicks make changes for South London derby

Charlton have made a number of changes for today’s South London derby against Millwall – with new signings Nathan Byrne and Lewis Page both handed debuts.

And the Addicks are also able to name a strong bench with Ricky Holmes back from his broken foot. New recruits Jake Forster-Caskey and Jay Dasilva are both on the bench.

Declan Rudd returns from injury and replaces Dillon Phillips in goal. Page – snapped up from West Ham United on a permanent deal – starts at left-back. Byrne, a loan capture from Wigan, is deployed on the right of midfield.

Question marks over Nicky Ajose’s future remain with the summer signing from Swindon Town not even amongst the substitutes.

Millwall are unchanged for a sixth straight match.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Teixeira, Page, Konsa, Crofts, Aribo, Byrne, Chicksen, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Johnson, Watt, Holmes, Ulvestad, Forster-Caskey, Dasilva.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, Onyedinma, Williams, Thompson, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Romeo, Butcher, Ferguson, Abdou, Smith.