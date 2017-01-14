Jeffrey Schlupp: Crystal Palace move was a no-brainer

Jeffrey Schlupp has described his move to Crystal Palace as a “no-brainer”.

The 24-year-old signed for the Eagles from reigning Premier League champions Leicester City.

Schlupp came through the Foxes’ academy and had been a target for Charlton Athletic during Chris Powell’s time in charge. The Addicks wanted him after winning promotion from League One, only for funds to dry up.

Now he has been brought to South London.

He told eagles.cpfc.co.uk: “I was at Leicester for 13 or 14 years. The time was right to move and take my career onto a different path. I saw the opportunity come up to play for Crystal Palace – it was a no-brainer.

“Everyone knows how big the club is. You can see it is going places, it’s got some quality players. They’ve got Sam Allardyce and he is known for doing well in the Premier League. It was an easy decision.

“I can play anywhere along the left. I’m easy…I’ll play anywhere as long as it is helping my team-mates out.”

Schlupp was part of the Leicester fairytale last season as they won the title. And he feels that is proof that anything is possible for Palace.

“Who would’ve thought at the end of the last season when we’d just about stayed up and then won the Premier League,” he said. “It was unbelievable. I find it hard to describe the feeling. It was an unreal achievement.”