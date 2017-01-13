Theatre director on the drama and spectacular events coming to Greenwich

Mercury column by ​James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

As I write this the curtain has just come down on the final performance of this year’s Greenwich pantomime – Andrew Pollard’s new version of Peter Pan. In all the cast of eleven actors, along with the band and the full stage management team, have performed the show 75 times to a total audience of almost 30,000 people.

However, despite the success of our highest selling show ever, this first column of 2017 should be about the year ahead, not the year just gone, so I thought I would suggest a few of the cultural highlights that we can look forward to in the borough this year.

One of the now signature events for the borough is the Tall Ships Festival, which returns over the Easter weekend in April 2017 when a fleet of over 30 large Class A and B Tall Ships will gather for four days in Greenwich and Woolwich before setting sail for Canada.

Another regular feature in the cultural calendar in the borough is the Greenwich & Docklands International Festival, this year presented from 23 June-8 July. With the festival programme yet to be announced, we can nevertheless expect a programme of spectacular and free outdoor performance.

At the Borough Halls, I am excited to see that Greenwich Dance’s Supper Room is back in March, and this season the event is co-curated by iconoclast and maverick Wendy Houstoun. Wendy blends movement with richly crafted text to create work which is, by turns, tender, chaotic, irreverent, provoking and hilarious so this is a programme of work which is genuinely not to be missed.

Also in March, at the Tramshed in Woolwich, after their own successful festive run of A Christmas Carol, Greenwich & Lewisham Young People’s Theatre are set to present the debut play by South London writer and actor Ambreen Razia – The Diary Of A Hounslow Girl. From traditional Pakistani weddings to fights on the night bus, the show is told through the eyes of a hooped earring, headscarf wearing 16 year old British Muslim Girl growing up in West London.

Here at the theatre, with our busiest season ever about to get underway, highlights are likely to include the UK premiere of the American rock musical LIZZIE in February and the Greenwich debut of TV and film star Paul McGann who will appear in a high profile production of GABRIEL in May. Written by National Theatre regular Moira Buffini the play tells the story of a family held captive in Nazi occupied Guernsey, of the terrifying Commander Von Pfunz, and of a mysterious young man washed ashore with no memory of who he is.

2017 is also a big year for our family programming as it marks the tenth anniversary of the Greenwich Children’s Theatre Festival. As we put the finishing touches to our most impressive programme yet, the line-up begins on 3 April with a performance of Quarter Too Ensemble’s acclaimed and unique production of Wojtek: The Happy Warrior, a playful show based on the unbelievable true story of Private Wojtek, a Syrian Brown Bear who was enlisted into the Polish Army Corp during WW2.

We all know that the arts are under increasing financial pressure across the country, with companies having to find new ways to combat reductions in grant support and corporate sponsorship. However, the arts in Greenwich remain as strong as ever, and that is in no small part thanks to the commitment of our audiences and participants. The very best way to support any of these venues or events is to take part, to see a festival event or buy a ticket to a play or a dance performance – with a line-up as impressive as this one, a visit to an arts event in Greenwich in 2017 won’t disappoint.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre