Greenwich council boss looking forward to Tall Ships and Crossrail opening in the coming year

Mercury column by Greenwich council leader Denise Hyland.

January is always a good time to review, re-evaluate and of course to look forward and I know it will be a busy and exciting year ahead for the borough. We have many highlights to look forward to which I will come on to, but as ever, life is not without its challenges. At the Council we start the year continuing to deliver the best possible services for our residents within the context of severe cuts to budgets and resources. I know times are tough for many residents and that the years of austerity have really taken their toll on household budgets. I start the year with the commitment to residents that – as always – we will do all we can to provide help and support through the Council’s services and decisions we take in the coming year.

I want to focus now on community and in particular community champions. I was thrilled to see five people recognised this year by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours list for the tireless and selfless work they’ve carried out in our borough. Greg Warner, Colin Armstrong, Sewa Singh Nandhra, Massa Singh Nandra and Fiona Sinfield have contributed in such different ways and all have enriched the lives of many people in Greenwich giving their own time over many years. I thank them wholeheartedly for their service and congratulate them on their honours.

Looking ahead into 2017 there are some real highlights coming up for the borough. We continue to bring forward our programme of regeneration and change in the borough, all with the aim of attracting new investment, improving prospects for local people and ultimately making the borough an even better place to live. We see places like Eltham transforming – the High Street is being significantly improved with new public spaces and better roads and pavements and the Council’s new cinema development will move forward this year.

It’s a big year for Abbey Wood – the new station is due to open at the end of 2017 – arguably the most impressive of all the new stations along the Crossrail line. With it are big changes and improvements to the whole of the surrounding area. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the construction phases of all of these developments.

We are pleased to see an engaged community in areas, like for example Plumstead, and in 2017 we are proposing changes for improvement in the Plumstead area and plans for a major new leisure and culture facility will be taken forward this year.

Another big highlight in 2017 will be the return of the Tall Ships to the borough across the Easter weekend. We are thrilled to be hosting the start of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta. The regatta will sail from Greenwich to Quebec in Canada to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation and it means we will be welcoming the spectacular sight of tens of large Class A and B Tall Ships to Greenwich and Woolwich for four days before they set sail. We will be hosting another big on-shore festival, as we did in 2014 which drew in crowds of over a million people. Make sure you get the dates in your diaries now – ‪13-16 April 2017 – a date for all the family!

We also kick off the New Year with a fresh set of ‘Better Together’ meetings. These forums are for residents to come together with Council officers and Councillors to raise directly the issues that concern them most. We hold them in locations across the borough and this is our second tranche of discussions – so we look forward to starting the year being able to feedback what we are doing about the issues that were raised at the meetings held in 2016.

I want to underline that we are here to listen and to act on what you, our residents, feel is most important to you and ‘Better Together’ is a great way for us to work more closely together. To find out when and where the next meetings are and to register to attend go to www.royalgreewich.gov.uk/bettertogether.

These are just some of the bigger plans for 2017. Of course our main focus, as ever, will be to continue to work as hard as possible on how we can improve the day-to-day lives of our residents and continuing to deliver the services you all rely upon.