Have fun in the snow and burn off those calories

Just because it has been snowing, there’s no need to be miserable and give up on your new year’s resolution.

Here’s some suggestions on how to burn the calories and have fun in the snow.

1. Snowball fights

Have fun with your friends and endure a workout by having a snowball fight. Running around and doing lots of snowball throwing can burn around 319 calories per hour.

2. Scraping ice off car

It may be an annoying task, but scraping the ice off your car for 30 minutes can burn around 100 calories. By scraping your

neighbours cars as well, you can increase calorie burn and spread some good will.

3. Ice skating

Ice-skating is a perfect winter workout and is actually the equivalent to a light/ moderate jog. What’s great about ice-skating is that you can do it in many cities during the winter months (as most winter markets have ice rinks). Ice-skating is great for co-ordination, balance and endurance and can burn up to 450 calories an hour (although if you’re not a pro, be prepared for a few bumps to the floor).

4. Sledging

Sledging is a great thing to do with the family if you’re all snowed in for the day, and it is also a great workout too. Providing that you are walking back up the hill, you can burn up to 455 calories an hour.

For a harder workout, try exercising on

your way up the hill by doing lunges

or side steps.

5. Snowboarding

If you’re hitting the slopes this winter, why not do a bit of snowboarding?

Snowboarding can burn anything from

250-600 calories per hour.

Snowboarding is great for improving your core balance and your thigh muscles as well.

6. Snowman building

Building a snowman is fun for the whole

family and also a great workout too. This can burn up to 285 calories per hour.

7. Walking through thick snow

If your wearing heavy boots and lifting up your legs to walk through the snow, you are actually doing the equivalent of a high knees exercise, which could burn around 66-106 calories ever 15 minutes.

8. Snow shovelling

Snow shovelling may seem like a hard and cold task when you’re snowed in. But if you can’t make it to the gym then this might

actually be a great workout. If you shovel snow for around an hour you can burn around 380 calories.

9. Skiing

Escaping to the slopes this winter may

actually be beneficial to your fitness regime. Moderate downhill skiing burns around 400 calories an hour and uphill cross-country skiing can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour.

10. Shivering in the cold

This may seem like a strange one, but in fact, when you’re shivering cold, the body needs to work harder to maintain body temperature. Shivering can burn up to 400 calories an hour as your muscles burn calories using glycogen stores. Your fat stores as well can burn

calories (however this is entirely depending on how long you are exposed outside for, the temperature and the type of clothing that you’re wearing).

