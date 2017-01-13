Jeffrey Schlupp the first signing for new Crystal Palace boss Allardyce

Crystal Palace have made their first capture of the January transfer window after completing a deal for Leicester’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing at both left-back and midfield and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Palace have been desperate to add to their left-back options with Pape Souare sidelined after a serious car crash. Both Martin Kelly and Joel Ward – both naturally right-footers – have both been forced to play down that side.

But Allardyce has moved to change that with the signing of Schlupp on a deal until 2021. He is available for tomorrow’s game at West Ham United