Friday, January 13, 2017
Jeffrey Schlupp the first signing for new Crystal Palace boss Allardyce

Jeffrey Schlupp the first signing for new Crystal Palace boss Allardyce

By Richard Cawley -
0
93
Leicester City's Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace have made their first capture of the January transfer window after completing a deal for Leicester’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 24-year-old is comfortable playing at both left-back and midfield and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Palace have been desperate to add to their left-back options with Pape Souare sidelined after a serious car crash. Both Martin Kelly and Joel Ward – both naturally right-footers – have both been forced to play down that side.

But Allardyce has moved to change that with the signing of Schlupp on a deal until 2021. He is available for tomorrow’s game at West Ham United

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Jeffrey Schlupp the first signing for new Crystal Palace boss Allardyce