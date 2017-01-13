New Imperial War Museum exhibition charts the anti-war movement

Friday, January 13, 2017
By Shuz Azam
Processed 09-01-17 - Week 02 - © kennardphillipps /. Anti-war exhibition at the Imperial War Museum. Photo-Op by kennardphillipps (date 2005) This image was produced by artists Peter Kennard and Cat Picton - Phillipps in response to the anger they felt at the Governments decision to go to war in Iraq in 2003, in the face of widespread public protest

A new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum will chart the anti-war movement from the First World War to the present day.
Here are some of the striking images ranging from the Western Front to anti-Iraq war placards. The exhibition includes the work of some of the most significant artists, campaigners and photographers of the past century.
With more than 300 objects on display, the exhibition tells the story of a passionate 100-year struggle for peace.

See the South London Press for more pictures

 

Shuz Azam
