New Imperial War Museum exhibition charts the anti-war movement

A new exhibition at the Imperial War Museum will chart the anti-war movement from the First World War to the present day.

Here are some of the striking images ranging from the Western Front to anti-Iraq war placards. The exhibition includes the work of some of the most significant artists, campaigners and photographers of the past century.

With more than 300 objects on display, the exhibition tells the story of a passionate 100-year struggle for peace.

